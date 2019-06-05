Killarney property 'on top of the world'

AFTER 30 years of ownership the Bolitho family is selling its unparalleled 'on top of the world' property at Killarney.

The 45 hectare (110 acres) lifestyle property on three freehold titles has a unique three bedroom home set into the hillside.

The home features three double sized bedrooms all with spectacular views, a large family bathroom, kitchen with separate dining and an upstairs study.



The home has spectacular views from each room over the range below.

Located 15km east of Killarney and 45 minutes from Warwick, the property has spectacular views across the top of the Great Dividing Range.

"This unique home is situated in a magnificent location that makes you feel like you are on top of the world being 1150m above sea level," said marketing agent Andrew Williams from Elders.



Other improvements include a second older home, steel cattle yards and two machinery sheds. Some $24,000 a year in also generated from from two phone towers.

The property is currently running 60 cattle on its kikuya pastures.



Expressions of interest close on June 27.

Contact Andrew Williams, 0429 004 299, Elders.



