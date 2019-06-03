FATHER and son team Pat and Tom Sheahan, Valley of Lagoons, Ingham, have bought the adjoining Greenvale property Reedybrook for $5.67 million.



Offered by George and Joan Harriman, the 9387 hectare (23,196 acre) freehold property with 1380 cattle and station plant made the equivalent of about $604/ha ($244/acre).



Attractions of Burdekin River frontage property included a 144 megalitre water licence and a 511ha leased reserve.



Reedybrook is estimated to run 2000 mixed cattle.

Five of the eight parties that registered to bid were active at the auction, reflecting the ongoing strong demand for northern cattle country.

The marketing of Reedybrook was handled by Lorin Bishop from Elders in Charters Towers.

The story Reedybrook sold at auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.