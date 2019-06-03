THE Holmes family's Pittsworth property Bona Vista is on the market for $1.75 million, after being passed in at auction.



Located 12km from Pittsworth, Bona Vista is set on 195 hectares (481 acres) comprising of 170ha of contoured cultivation.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Bona Vista.

There are also two small grazing paddocks connected to a small set of yards via a laneway.



The four bedroom timber homestead has been extended and renovated. There is also three machinery sheds, a workshop and 390 tonnes of grain storage, including a grain dryer.



Bona Vista has 170ha of contoured cultivation.

The all-weather access timber and mesh cattle yards are fitted with a vet crush and loading ramp.



Water is sourced from a bore and two dams.



Contact James Croft, 0429 318 646 or James Arthur, 0438 347 330 at Ray White Rural Pittsworth.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville: Combanning offers buffel bonus'.



The story Bona Vista asking $1.75m | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.