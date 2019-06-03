RAY and Dolores Brown's Banana property Nebar Two will be a good test of the market when it goes to auction in Moura on June 20.

Nebar Two covers 1100 hectares (2717 acres) and is located 40km south east of Banana and 30km east of Theodore.



The carrying capacity is estimated to be about 400 background steers.

The property has areas of black soil to strong forest type county blended with ironbark and bloodwood. The property has been pulled with one third being stick raked. A new bore with solar pump waters all of the paddocks. There are also four dams.

Nebar Two features new steel cattle yards with a loading ramp and calf branding facilities.

Marketing agent Gary Bishop, Hourn and Bishop Qld, said Nebar Two was a good value for money cattle property and was ideal for an absentee owner.



"Ray and Dolores have set a very realistic reserve and that should give prospective purchasers some comfort when getting organised for the auction," Mr Bishop said.

Contact Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, or Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld.



The story Nebar Two heads to auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.