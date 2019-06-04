Wool store relocates to Tamworth

Last week Elders announced its intention to relocate it Newcastle wool store and to a new store in Tamworth, following a review of AWH's wool receival locations and consultation with its broker customers.

Elders received the first wool clip at the new site when it opened yesterday, June 3.

Elders District Wool Manager, Tom Henry, said the move is welcome as the new site is well suited to service customers in the New England, Hunter and North-West wool growing region and will provide benefits to local producers, saving up to $15 per bale on freight.

"The new Tamworth AWH store is on the door step of our wool clients meaning they will benefit from direct cost savings on freight," Mr Henry said.

"The move is another step in of our commitment to support the Australian wool industry, with the intention to help local producers to minimise costs and aid efficiency."

Elders Zone Wool Manager - North, Bruce McLeish, said the new site will allow his staff to build on the service they provide in the area and provide more options for producers to deliver their own wool from more locations, including Glen Innes, Walcha, Scone, Moree, and Walgett.

"Elders is one of the most well-respected wool businesses in the country," Mr McLeish said.



"We pride ourselves on outstanding service and innovative marketing, and are looking forward to delivering this in the new era of regional wool warehousing."

The AWH wool store in Tamworth will be located at 19-23 Cook Street. AWH's occupancy of the Tamworth site will commence on June 3, with the Newcastle site officially closing July 31.

