Road funding paves way for Emu Swamp Dam project

The federal government has committed $5 million for the road infrastructure needed to support the Emu Swamp Dam project on Queensland's Severn River, located around 15 kilometres south-west of Stanthorpe.



Local MP and Minister for Water Resources David Littleproud said the announcement built on the Federal Liberals and Nationals' $42 million commitment to jointly fund the dam.



"Building Emu Swamp Dam will create more than 700 jobs and local water security," Minister Littleproud said.



"This $5 million investment will get the site ready to go so construction crews can get in and build the dam.



"It will also build new roads to replace the ones that would be flooded when the dam fills.



The Emu Swamp Dam is an irrigation project and is vital to the farmers in the Stanthorpe district.

With the latest $5m commitment contribution at a federal level that now leaves the Queensland state government needs to come to the table with $13m.

"This removes a big barrier for the project so the State Labor Government has no excuses to hold the dam up."



Deputy Prime Minister, Nationals' Leader and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the $5 million in funding would be provided through the Liberal and Nationals' Government's $4.5 billion Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative.



"No matter where you live, the Liberals and Nationals are investing to get you home sooner and safer as safter roads save lives," Mr McCormack said.



They also create jobs and opportunities locally, and we want to ensure rural and regional communities also grow and create jobs as part of our record $100 billion infrastructure package.



"That's why programs such as the ROSI initiative help fix country roads, ensuring our farmers, truckies and small businesses can get product to market sooner and we can all drive on safer roads."

