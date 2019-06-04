NQ's Boronta Park makes $246/acre

CHARLIE Holzwarth and family, Rainside, Torrens Creek, have bought the Prairie property Boronta Park for $1.65 million, soon after a Ray White Rural auction on May 28.



Offered by Jackie and Coral Weiben, Coolibah East, Hughenden, the 2720 hectare (6718 acre) property is described as having half dark soils with the balance being desert uplands country.

Buyer Charlie Holzwart, Rainside, Torrens Creek, agent Alison Vohland, Ray White Rural, vendors Coral and Jackie Wieben, and auctioneer Craig Currie, Ray White Rural.

The strong sale price is equal to about $606/ha ($246/acre).

Three of the seven parties that registered to bid were active at the auction.

Water is supplied from two main dams and a bore.

Boronta Park is located 30km east of Hughenden. The carrying capacity is estimated to be 400 breeders.

The marketing of Boronta Park was handled by Stephen Vohland from Ray White Rural, Hughenden.

