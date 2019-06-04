OFFERS are being sought on the stunning Beaudesert horse and cattle property Le Cheval, which was passed in for $2 million at a Ray White Rural auction on May 31.



Located at Tamrookum Creek, about 25 minutes from Beaudesert, the property features three bores, 13 dams and about 800m of creek frontage.

Le Cheval is located at Tamrookum Creek, about 25 minutes from Beaudesert.

Le Cheval has rail steel horse fencing. There is a 10 bay stable complex with workshop, accommodation, float storage, store room and four large day yards. The vet room has high care and foaling yards located nearby.

There are also eight stallion yards with shelters. A laneway runs between each paddock for separation.

There are are multiple spelling paddocks, each with horse shelters, and cattle yards, with a covered race, cradle and crush.

Le Cheval has rail steel horse fencing.

Other improvements include a hay/machinery shed and silo.

A three bedroom, two bathroom lowset brick home overlooks the horse infrastructure.

There are also two demountable quarters on the property.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Andrew Goodall, 0412 093 551, Ray White Rural.

RELATED STORY: 'Prairie property Boronta Park makes $246/acre'.

RELATED STORY: 'Pittsworth: Bona Vista asking $1.75m'.

RELATED STORY: 'Charleville: Combanning offers buffel bonus'.



RELATED STORY: 'Cheriton heads to auction on June 21'.

The story Offers sought on stunning Beaudesert property first appeared on Queensland Country Life.