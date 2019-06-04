Cheriton auction on June 21

THE Holcombe family's Goondiwindi region property Cheriton is generating plenty of interest in the run up to its auction by Ray White Rural on June 21.

The well developed property located at Talwood offers highly productive mixed farming, beef breeding or backgrounding and wool and/or lamb producing opportunities.

The 3997 hectare (9877 acre) freehold property in three titles comprises of a mix of soft coolibah black to grey clays, cleared for cultivation, to soft red loams and clays, for farming and pasture development to buffel and clovers.

Cheriton is divided into 14 main paddocks.

The carrying capacity of Cheriton is considered to be 4000 to 5000 ewes plus 150 cows in average seasons, with some crop assistance.

Improvements include three comfortable homes, a workshop, seven silos, airstrip, steel cattle yards and a four stand shearing shed and sheep yards.

Cheriton features excellent fencing with the majority of the boundary being new, high exclusion fencing.

Only 6km is left to fully enclose the property. However, neighbouring clusters already protect the property. There is also 17.5km of new internal sheep and cattle fences.

Cheriton is described as extremely well watered.

The holding is described as extremely well watered with the Weengallon No.2 Bore Scheme supplying a main tank servicing 19 troughs. There are also 12 surface dams.

Marketing agent Mal Gollan, Ray White Rural, said immediate access was available on some of the grazing and farming country.

"Cheriton has the diversification of soils and development to allow an owner to breed sheep for wool and/or meat along with cattle breeding or backgrounding with a farming opportunity on heavy or lighter soils," Mr Gollan said.

Contact Mal Gollan, 0428 132 205, or Tim Gleeson, 0407 111 775, Ray White Rural.



