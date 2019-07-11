Quality Suffolk lamb produced at Blue Rock

Deva Weitman has been involved with Suffolk sheep since she was 12-years-old and is convinced the eating quality of the breed is hard to beat.

Growing up in the United States, her love of Suffolks began as a child on her grandparents' farm.



Hoping to make her feel at home, her husband Mark Clements bought her a small Suffolk flock as a wedding present when they moved to his family's 40-hectare property, Eden Park, near Romsey.

The Blue Rock stud was officially registered in 2007 with the purchase of six stud ewes from Deppeler Suffolks at Derrinallum.

Ms Weitman is focused on producing a well-muscled, fast growing animal with superior eating quality.



This year the stud will lamb down 60 ewes and sells 10-15 rams annually as terminal sires for prime lamb production.

Bloodlines have been introduced from leading breeders throughout Australia and Ms Weitman is also planning an artificial insemination program next year to increase the stud's genetic diversity.

With assistance from daughters Sequoia and Chenoa, Ms Weitman has been attending the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo since 2012.



This year she will return with a team of three ewes and three rams.



The stud also exhibits at Hamilton Sheepvention, the Royal Adelaide Show and the Melbourne Royal.



Ms Weitman said her biggest show highlight so far has been winning the interbreed short wool champion at both Hamilton Sheepvention and the Melbourne Royal in 2015 with a quality young ewe.

"It's important to keep promoting the breed, you can't keep them a secret," she said.

Ms Weitman also markets her Suffolk meat to a local butcher and restaurant.



"The comments on the eating quality, tenderness and flavour are always very positive, people say it tastes the way lamb used to taste," she said.



