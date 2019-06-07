Combanning sold at auction

ROB and Steph Clark 13,577 hectare (33,549 acre) developed Charleville property Combanning has sold at auction for $2.3 million.



The impressive sale price, achieved in the packed Ray White Rural auction rooms in Brisbane this morning, is equal to about $169/ha ($65.50/acre).

The buyers were Cameron and Jacqui Tickell, Rystone, Charleville.

Four of the seven parties that registered to bid were active during the auction, reflecting the strong interest in the property.

Combanning has a four bedroom brick home set in a maintained garden.

Located 27km north west of Charleville with a bitumen road frontage, the freehold property is made up of two blocks: Combanning and Back Stop.

The majority of Combanning consists of soft red mulga, box country with areas of coolibah and gidyea country incorporating 7.5km of Langlo River frontage country.

Improvements include a steel machinery shed.

There has been significant timber development carried out on the property in the past 20 years. About 5260ha has been pulled and seeded to buffel grass. Of this 2555ha has been raked with 430ha cutter barred. The developed areas have been planted to buffel grass.

The main Combanning block is watered by an artesian bore located at the house. The bore disperses water through 17km of 75mm, 63mm and 50mm poly pipeline to 10 Clark tanks and 18 cement troughs under its own pressure.

The cattle yards feature an undercover working area.

There are four dams strategically placed on Back Stop. Three of the dams are fenced off and equipped with solar pumps, tanks and troughs. The fourth dam is fenced off but not equipped.

The carrying capacity is estimated to be 700 breeding cows with progeny to weaning.



Other improvements include a four bedroom brick home set in a maintained garden, a steel machinery shed, a five stand shearing shed and steel sheep yards. There is also a two bedroom workers' cottage in fair condition.

The marketing of Combanning was handled by Bruce Douglas and Mark Minnis from Ray White Rural.



