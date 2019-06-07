Wattle Brae remains on the market | Video

GARY and Phoebe Turkington's highly regarded Thoroughbred operation Wattle Brae remains on the market after it was passed in for $3.4 million at a Ray White Rural auction this morning.

Located on the eastern Darling Downs at Pilton, the 406 hectare (1002 acre) property is in nine freehold lots.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Wattle Brae.

Wattle Brae is described as an outstanding mix of downs country, running from deep black soil cultivation to soft coolibah hollows and slopes to an elevated hill in the north east of the property.



About 120ha is currently farmed. A further 80ha of cultivation country has been put back to pasture.



Wattle Brae features significant infrastructure.

The property has five bores, two of which are set up with solar power and three with windmills. Every paddock has access to at least one water source. In addition, there is a large dam, which is up to 6m in depth.

Wattle Brae is divided into numerous paddocks, yards and laneway system leading back to main complex.





Improvements include a lowset, four bedroom timber main residence. The second residence is a recently renovated three bedroom timber home. There is also a Besser block workers' quarters, a five bedroom spelling yard workers' quarters.



Wattle Brae has significant other infrastructure including a 50x16m Colorbond shed, a 10x15m shed with a skillion, a 13x16m machinery shed, a hydroponics shed capable of producing 750kg barley sprouts a day, a 40 tonne MPH Sherwell silo, an older barn used for storage, and 14 spelling yards with stable shelters and watered, horse loading ramp and flood lighting.

The main complex area features a office building, a reception/entertainment area, a new 13x53m stable complex, a 20 stable, breeze-way barn shed with feed room, adjoining parade arena, a 27x7.5m yearling stable shed, an eight horse walker machine, four stallion boxes with day yards, an eight stable breezeway barn with an adjoining round yard. There are also two spelling yards with stables and undercover vet crush and loading ramps plus extensive timber yard and feed room, a 10x13m machinery shed, a 13x6.5m workshop shed, and an adjoining oil shed/bike shed.

Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural.



