Koenarl stud a rare sheep showcase INDUSTRY STALWART: Colin Taylor, Koenarl stud, Timboon, with one of his English Leicesters.

LONG HISTORY: Koenarl has used genetics from some of New Zealand's leading English Leicester studs.

English Leicester and Southdown stalwart Colin Taylor has been a familiar face at Victoria's big sheep shows for many years and is passionate about preserving the special genetics of these historical breeds.

"I really enjoy showing sheep and it is great promotion for the breed and your stud," Mr Taylor said.



"If the sheep are in your back paddock, people have no chance of seeing what they look like.

"Sometimes I have been the only exhibitor, but in the past couple of years there has been renewed interest in English Leicesters, which is exciting."

A dairy farmer from Timboon, Mr Taylor had always run a commercial flock.



Under the Koenarl prefix, he registered a Southdown stud in 1958.



Not content with owning one breed, Mr Taylor then established an English Leicester stud in 1977 with the purchase of 10 ewes from Tasmania.

In the early years, Mr Taylor sourced genetics from leading New Zealand breeders including the Ravenswood and Beechwood studs.



More recently, he has used a ram from the Ellesmere stud in NZ with great success.

"The English Leicester is a robust breed that thrives in our wet, cold conditions; they are very quiet and make great mothers," he said.

"I am aiming to breed a big-framed sheep, as clean around the face as I can and I like a good quality wool with plenty of crimp, staple length and weight."

Mr Taylor has been showing sheep since the early 1960s, winning many broad ribbons and interbreed champions along the way.

The Koenarl stud has already kicked off the show season strongly, taking home several champion awards at the recent Benalla Strong Wool Sheep and Wool Fair.



Mr Taylor will be bringing a team of six ewes and rams to this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

The story Koenarl stud a rare sheep showcase first appeared on Stock & Land.