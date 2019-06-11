Illuka tests brigalow belt market

QUEENSLAND's highly favoured brigalow country is set for a good test with the auction of the Taroom property Illuka by Landmark Harcourts on July 11.

Offered by Rick and Rebecca Knudsen, the very well improved 3185 hectare (7871 acre) freehold property is located 20km west of Taroom.

Comprising of undulating brigalow and softwood scrub country, Illuka also has fertile creek flats. Some 200ha is presently under cultivation.

The extensive infrastructure includes a comfortable five bedroom homestead set in attractive gardens, a four bedroom workers' quarters, self contained single workers quarters, workshop, and machinery shed.



Illuka also features a large undercover equine complex with stables, round yard and an attached 50x30m outdoor arena.

The steel and timber cattle yards have an undercover vet crush, and branding facilities.

A bore supplies three turkey nests, which service tanks and troughs. There are also seven dams and an additional unequipped bore.

Illuka is fenced into 12 paddocks and numerous holding paddocks. All of the main paddocks are serviced by laneways to cattle yards.

Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, or David McPaul, 0428 721 914,Landmark Harcourts.



