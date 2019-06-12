Full steam ahead for live export conference in Townsville

Producers are being encouraged to attend a big two-day forum which will look at the future of the livestock export industry at Townsville in late October.

Organisers are expecting more than 400 delegates will attend the national conference, LIVEXchange 2019.

The theme of the conference, Welfare beyond borders, underlines the industry's heavy focus on achieving improved animal welfare outcomes right along the supply change along with greater transparency.



Two days of discussion and debate will kick off with a half-day producer forum on October 30 and conclude with a gala dinner and charity auction on October 31.

LIVEXchange 2019 is being hosted by the Queensland Livestock Exporters Association (QLEA) in conjunction with the Australian Livestock Exporters Council (ALEC) and the Australian Livestock Export Corporation (LiveCorp).

LiveCorp CEO, Sam Brown, said the theme, Welfare beyond borders, was recognition of both progress to date and the need for greater transparency across all elements of the trade.

"The conference is a great opportunity to push the boundaries of our thinking, invite new perspectives and take a hard look at everything we're doing," Mr Brown said.

"As a research organisation, we're driving the right kind of change to support the industry in its constant pursuit of better outcomes - taking welfare beyond borders through knowledge, skills and innovation.

"Working together along the supply chain, significant improvements are being made in infrastructure, animal handling skills and slaughter techniques but we know the trade needs to continue to modernise and lead change."

ALEC CEO, Mark Harvey-Sutton, said one of the strengths of the industry was the connection between producers, exporters and customers overseas.

"As an industry, we don't just export livestock - we export world leading standards in animal welfare which start on-farm in Australia and are employed throughout the supply chain into destination markets," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.

"The conference is a chance to bring together people from across the country and around the world, to discuss progress on key initiatives, reflect on challenges and opportunities, and learn from others with a different perspective.

"I'm looking forward to seeing familiar and new faces and having the opportunity to outline the significant steps we're taking to safeguard the sustainability of the industry as part of Australia's world leading red meat value chain."

QLEA president, Greg Pankhurst, encouraged Queensland cattle producers to attend LIVEXchange 2019, to learn more about the industry.

"We picked the location more than a year ago, as Townsville is one of the industry's key ports and has been experiencing strong growth," Mr Pankhurst said.

"It's even more relevant now, as the trade has been providing an important outlet for drought and flood-affected producers and livestock export competition has helped to sustain cattle prices.

"The economic contribution of the industry doesn't just impact producers but communities across Australia, through support businesses from vets to truck drivers to feed manufacturers and more."

Registrations are now open for LIVEXchange 2019 at www.livexchangeconference.com.au