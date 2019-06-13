Market sends WA lamb prices higher

THERE'S no security for bragging rights when it comes to holding onto the State record saleyard lamb price crown at the moment.

Records have been tumbling, sale after sale, with the latest record set on Wednesday last week, when a line of 54 Prime SAMM ram lambs from Bunkin Farming Enterprises, Dumbleyung, made $289 a head.

The previous record of $260/head only lasted for a week and the record before that only stood for a day, proving there is plenty of market demand for lamb in WA saleyards right now.

Vendors Dale and Suzanne Cronin made a last-minute decision to send the lambs to Katanning last week and the call paid off.

"It is certainly exciting for us but you know, typical farmer response, it would have been better if it was for 1000 lambs," Mr Cronin said, tongue in cheek.

"Hopefully our record gets beaten next week, that would be good for everyone."

The Prime SAMM ram lambs were cull stud rams from the Cronin family's Bunkin Prime SAMM stud and were sent to the saleyards earlier than normal to capitalise on the strength of the market.

"Usually we'd sell the cull rams after shearing but with the market the way it's been, we thought we'd send them and see how they went," Mr Cronin said.

The July 2018-drop ram lambs were October shorn and were estimated to average about 70 kilograms liveweight.