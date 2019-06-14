Broadmere Station on the market

NORTHERN Territory property Broadmere Station is on the market, being offered through an expression of interest process closing on July 26.

The 259,000 hectare (639,989 acre) pastoral lease is being offered with immediate access for livestock.

Broadmere is located about 170km east of Daly Waters and has direct access to the sealed Carpentaria Highway.

Broadmere also features the unique sandstone 'Lost City' providing tangible opportunities for eco-tourism.

"While an established pastoral enterprise, Broadmere also features unique natural features underpinned by the renowned sandstone 'Lost City' providing tangible opportunities for eco-tourism development and conservation" Mr Warriner said.

"It has been thoughtfully developed to represent a productive holding underpinned by practical operational infrastructure, secure water resources and diverse land and soil types.

"Following a favourable wet season, the property is available for immediate access for livestock to the successful purchaser."

Broadmere's water infrastructure is underpinned by four bores complimented by numerous permanent and semi-permanent natural water holes in the Limmen Bight River and Lansen and October creeks.

Broadmere is offered for sale on bare basis by expression of interest, closing on July 26 if not sold prior.

Contact Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, JLL Agribusiness.



