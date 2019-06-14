Allegations against Droughtmaster Australia directors 'not substantiated'

Allegations Droughtmaster Australia directors harassed long-time CEO Neil Donaldson have been dismissed after an independent investigation.

In February, Droughtmaster Australia engaged legal firm Cooper Grace Ward to investigate claims made by Mr Donaldson and NSW seedstock producer, Timothy Lloyd, against members of the board.

The investigation concluded with week with Cooper Grace Ward finding Mr Donaldason's and Mr Lloyd's allegations "were not substantiated".

Mr Donaldson's complaints included that board members, Doug Birch, Doug Miles, Kevin Woolcock and Sean Barrett, had "unreasonably interfered, micro-managed and undermined" him in his role as CEO.



Mr Lloyd detailed a series of allegations including that Mr Birch, Mr Miles and Daniel Green had communicated with him in an "inappropriate, aggressive and unprofessional manner" .

Cooper Grace Ward found the directors in question were not unreasonable or unprofessional and did not "contribute to a toxic or unproductive board culture or undermine corporate governance at Droughtmaster as alleged".

The findings were communicated via email to Droughtmaster Australia members earlier this week.