Scotts Creek asking $6.5m

UPPER Hunter, NSW, property Scotts Creek is on the market for $6.5 million, after being passed in at auction for $6m.

Located in the foothills of the Liverpool Ranges above the township of Murrurundi, the 2025 hectare (5004 acre) has historically been used for woolgrowing and breeding Merino sheep. However, in recent times property has been used to produce Angus and Hereford weaners.

Scotts Creek is described an extremely scenic and highly productive, rural holding.

Located in the foothills of the Liverpool Ranges, the property covers 2025 hectares.

Situated at between 600m and 900m above sea level, in the south-eastern foothills of the range, the property has mainly chocolate and black rich basalt soils, plateaued hilltops and sheltered valleys, and with an excellent coverage of shade timber.



It is regards as an ideal breeding and seasonal fattening property. It is well watered, with running creeks, active springs and surface dams, complementing the 840mm average annual rainfall.

The property is well improved. There are 17 main paddocks, most of which feature native grasses including red grass, kangaroo grass, some paspalum on the eastern side, together with introduced sub clovers and trefoil clover.

In recent years Scotts Creek has carried 500-plus breeding cows.

Improvements include the three bedroom manager's home, two sets of cattle yards, a six stand shearing shed, two sets of sheep yards and two machinery sheds.

The carrying capacity is said to be carry 10,000-plus DSE. In recent years it has carried 500-plus breeding cows, together with 1000 to 1500 Merino ewes or wethers.

Contact Chris Meares, 0414 770 703, or Sam Johnston, 0448 131 398, Meares & Associates.



