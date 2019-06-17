Boulia cattle country ready to go

JOHN and Kate McLoughlin's adjoining properties Roxborough Downs and Mudgerebar Station, in the tightly held Boulia district, are on the market.

Estimated to have a carrying capacity of about 16,000 cattle, the leasehold properties cover 423,494 hectares (1.05 million acres).

The properties covers three dominant grazing country types with one being beneficially flooded channel country.

Roxborough Downs covers 208,494ha (515,200 acres) while Mudgerebar covers 215,000ha (531,277 acres).

The aggregation includes beneficially flooded channel country.

The properties have multiple bores and water points.

The properties are being offered through an expressions of interest process closing on July 23. Plant is included in the sale.

Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Bram Pollock, 0428 467 030, Colliers International.



