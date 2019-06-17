Farm worker caught in machine at Ballandean, Qld

A farm worker has been flown to Brisbane after getting his arms caught in machinery at Ballandean.

The man, aged in his 40s, suffered injuries included burns and the loss of a large amount of blood.

Executive manager of operations for the Darling Downs local ambulance service network Glen Maule said about 7.50am paramedic were called to the farm, where a man had gotten both arms caught in a piece of machinery.

"When crews had arrived on scene they identified that were some extremely serious injuries that had occurred to this gentleman and they called for assistance from the police and fire service and we also responded the Life Flight helicopter from Toowoomba," he said.

An anesthetist and two nurses from Stanthorpe Hospital also attended the scene to help stabilise the man and treat other people on the scene for shock.

The man has been flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane and remains in a serious condition.