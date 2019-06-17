Malcolm Turnbull to list East Rossgole

FORMER Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy will soon list their standout 1098 hectares (2714 acre) Hunter Valley property East Rossgole.



Located to the west of Scone and Aberdeen on the Rossgole Plateau, the property is described as having magnificent soft red and black basalt soils and a park-like coverage of timber.



The planned sale of East Rossgole follows the auction of the Turnbull's Murrurundi property Scotts Creek, which is now on the market for $6.5 million.

East Rossgole is described as an outstanding breeding and fattening property with lifestyle benefits including an outstanding homestead, manager's residence and third staff/guest house.



All of the residences overlook the splendid and well improved Scone valley to the east.

The very well developed East Rossgole is divided into 21 paddocks.

The property is divided into 21 paddocks. Improvements include cattle yards, stables, hay shed, machinery shed, a molasses tank, and a two stand shearing shed and sheep yards.



Marketing agent Chris Meares, Meares and Associates, said the district is renowned for its rural wealth and productivity - including established Thoroughbred horse farms together with extensive livestock properties focussing in the main on beef cattle production, with some dairy and sheep.

"Given its excellent location just off the New England Highway and a comfortable three hour drive from Sydney and under two hours from Newcastle, the district also is a premium destination for "off farm" investors looking for productive working farms with quality lifestyle improvements," Mr Meares said.

"East Rossgole has been developed to satisfy all these requirements and is not only a highly productive farm but an idyllic lifestyle address with facilities to entertain family and friends."

The property has been held by the Turnbulls for 37 years. It has been run in conjunction with Scotts Creek, a breeding property at Murrurundi.

Contact Chris Meares, 0414 770 703, or Sam Johnston, 0448 131 398, Meares and Associates.



