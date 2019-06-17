Pratt's Waroona offers scale | Video

BLUE chip Central Western Queensland aggregation Waroona is sure to generate plenty of interest for its ability to run large numbers of cattle, sheep and/or goats.



Listed at $130/acre (about $13.34 million) through TopX Longreach, the 41,704 hectare (103,053 acre) aggregation located 132km south of Longreach comprises of Waroona (27,440ha) and Ban Ban (14,264ha).

Michael and Sue Pratt's highly productive aggregation is estimated to run about 26,000 dry sheep equivalents or 3700 livestock units. Waroona is rated at 17,000 DSE or 2400 LSU and Ban Ban at 9000 DSE or 1300 LSU.



Waroona is described as having about 20,000ha of open downs country that has Mitchell and Flinders grasses as well as seasonal herbages. There is also about 4000ha of boree country and about 3600ha of gidyea country, that has been pulled or thinned.

Ban Ban comprises of black soil downs country growing an abundance of Mitchell and Flinders grasses and herbages as well as some buffel.

The Waroona aggregation covers 41,704 hectares.

Waroona boasts a beautifully maintained four bedroom homestead set in a well-established low maintenance garden. There are also two bedroom quarters, a workshop/machinery shed, car shed, lick shed, molasses tanks, silo, and a 17KVA power plant.



Waroona has a six stand shearing shed with steel sheep yards to handle 3000 head, and shearers quarters. There are also 800 head capacity cattle yards built in 2013.

Ban Ban has a two bedroom house, machinery shed, and a four stand shearing shed. There is also portable panel cattle yards to work about 500 head.



The aggregation is estimated to run about 26,000 dry sheep equivalents or 3700 livestock units.

Waroona is fully exclusion fenced. About half of the property has been developed for intensive rotational grazing, while the other half is split into nine paddocks.



Ban Ban consists of six main paddocks and two holding paddocks. The property is part of a four property exclusion fence cluster.

Plant and equipment including a Ford truck, molasses mixer/delivery tank, Iseki tractor, Caterpillar grader, four wheelers, motorbikes, LandCruiser, and feeders are being offered with the aggregation. Sheep, goats and cattle may also offered for sale.

Contact Tom McLeish, 0427 580 490, TopX Longreach.

