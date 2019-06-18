Suplejack sold for $21m at unreserved auction

THE Northern Territory cattle operation Suplejack Downs Station has sold for $21 million at unreserved auction conducted by JLL Agribusiness.

The buyer of the 381,700 hectares (943,201 acre) pastoral lease in the Tanami region of the NT was Robert Savage (junior).

Suplejack was originally settled in 1964 by the buyer's parents, the late Robert and Lilian Savage.



The property was offered by Lettie and Bill Cook and the Estate of Robert and Lillian Savage.



Suplejack Downs covers 381,700 hectares in the Tanami region of the Northern Territory.

The auction attracted a crowd of about 50 people, including four registered bidders, two of which were active.

The property is located 740km south of Darwin, 560km south west of Katherine and 610km north west of Alice Springs.



Suplejack has a fenced area of about 130,000ha. Some 65 per cent of the holding towards the southern and western boundary remains undeveloped.



About 130,000 hectares of Suplejack has been fenced.

The property is being offered on a walk-in, walk-out basis with more than 19,002 cattle and the 12 month natural increase in calves, as well as plant and equipment.

Suplejack has three sets of yards. There is also Suplejack homestead, one of multiple residences on the property, located on the developed portion of the landholding. Ancillary shedding includes a hangar adjacent to a 1200m airstrip.



Water infrastructure includes 17 bores and six operational dams complementing the Wilson, Goat and Birthday creeks.

Water infrastructure includes 17 bores and six operational dams complementing the Wilson, Goat and Birthday creeks, which traverse the landholding and provide semi-permanent sources of water.

The marketing of Suplejack was handled by Geoff Warriner and Chris Holgar from JLL Agribusiness.



RELATED STORY: 'NT's Broadmere Station on the market'.

RELATED STORY: 'Taroom's Illuka tests brigalow belt market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Bassingthwaightes buy NT's Epenarra Station'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville: Combanning makes $2.3m at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Sandford Park: Tightly held Charleville country for sale'.



RELATED STORY: 'Mitchell property Tartulla offered with early access'.



RELATED STORY: 'Banana's Nebar Two heads to auction'.