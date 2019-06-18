Malcom Harris buys Ucharonidge

MALCOLM Harris's Cleveland Agriculture has bought the Consolidated Pastoral Company property Ucharonidge Station.



Under CPC's ownership Ucharonidge Station was used to provide growing cattle to Nockatunga Station in South West Queensland.

Mr Harris bought Nockatunga from CPC in October last year for a reported $50m.

Ucharonidge spans 245,550 hectares (606,767 acres) and is said to have a carrying capacity of 19,870 cattle. The sale was on a walk-in walk-out basis.

The Australian newspaper reported the sale price as being $30 million.

CPC chief executive Troy Setter said Cleveland was a logical owner of Ucharonidge, which had historically provided growing cattle to Nockatunga.



"Ucharonidge is a good strategic fit for their business and importantly, Malcolm and his team share our vision for investment in land development and precision pastoral management," Mr Setter said.

Mr Setter said CPC still had one of the biggest pastoral holdings in Australia, comprising 3.5 million hectares of land across nine stations with a carrying capacity of some 300,000 head of cattle. The company also has two feedlots in Indonesian with nearly 30,000 head of capacity.



"Our portfolio has strong geographic diversity as well as a valuable supply chain in Indonesia and remains attractive to buyers as a whole or in parts," Mr Setter said.

