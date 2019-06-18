The college's Student Representative Council organised guest speakers from Dolly's Dream Truck and Rural Mental Health for the second annual Farmer's Day.
Year 10 students Lara Hamilton, 15, said the foundation was doing important work to address bullying.
"You can't get away from it as everyone these days has a phone," she said.
"I think what they're doing is absolutely great bringing, that focus.
"I think today showed what you can achieve when you put your mind to something."
St Paul's event manager Joanne Knobel said Dolly's story resonated with many students.
"There has been some boarding students from that area who knew her," she said.
"The talks focused on risk factors for mental health and support."
Ms Knobel said having a career expo attached to the day this year was another highlight.
ABOUT DOLLY: Amy "Dolly" Everett was described asan Australian teenager who died by suicide after becoming the victim of cyberbullying. She died on January, 3, 2018.
Since her death her family and the rural community have rallied together to highlight the message about bullying and the detrimental affects.
People often wear "blue" to support Dolly and in recent times a line of cowgirl boots with a characteristic blue butterfly have been released to help share the message too.
In rural environments it is common to see people wearing caps with the message "Dolly's Dream" and on social media the hash tag #speakevenifyourvoiceshakes has been used.
The story Walla Walla students support Dolly's Dream first appeared on The Rural.