Walla Walla students support Dolly's Dream

Students rally together to support Dolly's Dream.

Hundreds of dollars have been raised for the foundation launched in memory of Amy 'Dolly' Everett by students at St Paul's College in Walla Walla.

  • TAKING A STAND: Jack Knoble, 13, Oscar Feuereherdt, 13, and Jack Phegan, 12, of St Paul's College at Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • BRAVE APPROACH: Claire, Amelia and Isabelle Cottrell pictured at Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • WINNERS: Saharh Habley,15, Maddie McRae,16, Ellie Mazzocchi, 16, and Destiny Shannon, 16, with Agriculture Skills Victoria and Wodonga representatives Leon Carter and Reanna Clayton. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • TAKING THE TEST: Some of the novelty events held at Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • HANDY SKILL: Students roll a swag as part of the activities at St Paul's College, Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • FARMER'S DAY: Joshua Frohling, 13, and Will Boyle, 13, of St Paul's College Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • PRACTICAL: Students had to drink a full bottle of water to keep hydrated. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • CHALLENGE: Darcy Edwards, 13, of St Paul's College at Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • IN MEMORY: Lara Hamilton pictured at the farmer's day at Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • IMPORTANT EVENT: Eliza Lucas, 17, and Sophie Scheetz, 17, at Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • ACTION: Participants in the egg and spoon race. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • RURAL BACKDROP: Activities at St Paul's College, Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • SHOW OF SUPPORT: Natasha Collins, 14, Cailer Peters, 14, pictured at St Paul's College at Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • DEDICATED SUPPORT: Students support the Dolly's Dream charity. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • FUN TIMES: Students pictured at St Paul's College, Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

  • ENGAGING: Students at St Paul's College, Walla Walla. Picture: Lorri Roden

The college's Student Representative Council organised guest speakers from Dolly's Dream Truck and Rural Mental Health for the second annual Farmer's Day.

Year 10 students Lara Hamilton, 15, said the foundation was doing important work to address bullying.

"You can't get away from it as everyone these days has a phone," she said.

"I think what they're doing is absolutely great bringing, that focus.

"I think today showed what you can achieve when you put your mind to something."

St Paul's event manager Joanne Knobel said Dolly's story resonated with many students.

"There has been some boarding students from that area who knew her," she said.

"The talks focused on risk factors for mental health and support."

Ms Knobel said having a career expo attached to the day this year was another highlight.

ABOUT DOLLY: Amy "Dolly" Everett was described asan Australian teenager who died by suicide after becoming the victim of cyberbullying. She died on January, 3, 2018.

Since her death her family and the rural community have rallied together to highlight the message about bullying and the detrimental affects.

People often wear "blue" to support Dolly and in recent times a line of cowgirl boots with a characteristic blue butterfly have been released to help share the message too.

In rural environments it is common to see people wearing caps with the message "Dolly's Dream" and on social media the hash tag #speakevenifyourvoiceshakes has been used.

