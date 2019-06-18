Software is streamlining sale yards

A Victorian based software platform startup is taking the administrative burden out of stock sales, streamlining and digitising the process in an effort to reduce workload and increase traceability.



Mr Rockes said Agrinous was designed for use by stock agents and yard management but could ultimately benefit the entire industry.



"We have seen the red meat industry supply chain facing increasing regulatory compliance and market demands for transparency," he said.

"The current problems in the industry can't be solved with those paper based processes and outdated systems that are in place today."



Mr Rockes said Agrinous was predominately a stock agent led solution.



"They are the nucleus for $11 billion of the $62b of transactions processed annually," he said.

"We help open up that communication of data through producer to the market of their choice and then out to the buyer.

"As we evolve we are looking to move that data back towards the producer as well."

Attending the Bendigo Farmers2Founders day, Agrinous managing director Joel Rockes said agtech events and accelerators could help move good ideas into a mature business.

"We are attending the Farmers2Founders event to keep abreast of what is happening in the industry, being a bit further along in the business now ourselves, we are currently involved in the Rocket Seeder program and have completed the LaTrobe accelerator," he said.



"These programs inspire farmers who have a good idea to look to commercialise that idea.

"The people running Farmers2Founders are industry leading and are very producer focused.



"They want to ensure the farmers are at the front and centre of any industry advancements."

Mr Rockes said Agrinous had been picked up by a number of agents in Victoria, and also had customers in Wagga Wagga NSW and Naracoorte SA.

"As a cloud based system, the agent can jump on their phone or ipad and build their consignments or presale catalogue, then once the animals arrive we interface directly to the EID readers and then follow the current paper based process but in a digitised form," he said.



"The National Vendor Declarations are also loaded into the platform, so the end result is the buyer gets a consolidated list of post-sale summaries and NVD's.



"Once the last agent hits balance and confirm or reports are out within five minutes."

The Farmers2Founders pre-accelerator Big Ideas program is a structured eight-week remote program tailored by experts in the innovation sector, offering participants coaching, mentoring, funding and access to resources to help get their new ventures off the ground.



Farmers2Founders is supported by AgriFutures Australia, Australian Wool Innovation, Grains Research and Development Corporation, Meat & Livestock Australia and Wine Australia.



Applications close Friday the 28th of June.

More information can be found here.