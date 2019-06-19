Strathavon makes $2.54 million

THE 5537 hectare (13,682 acre) Blackall property Strathavon has sold at an Elders auction for $2.54 million.

The sale price is equal to about $459/ha ($186/acre).

Three parties registered to bid at the auction, all of whom were active.

Strathavon was offered by Peter and Marie Atkinson, Barragunda, Hughenden. The buyer was Ashley Currans from Hermidale (between Nyngan and Cobar) in NSW.

Boasting a heavy body of Mitchell, buffel and blue grass as well as a wide variety of herbages, the block is securely watered from a major waterhole in the Barcoo River.



Strathavon is part of an exclusion fencing cluster. All of the internal fencing had either been renewed or renovated.



The marketing of Strathavon was handled by Des Cuffe from Elders, Blackall.



