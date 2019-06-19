THE Adcock family's Charleville property Sandford Park has sold at an Elders auction for $2.6 million.



Located 65km south of Charleville, the property has been owned by the Adcock family for the past 62 years and was sold to wind up a family estate.



Sandford Park comprises 16,157 hectares (39,925 acres) in three freehold titles, plus a permit to occupy the stock route.

The sale price is equal to about $161/ha ($65/acre).

The Warrego River, with four permanent water holes, forms the western boundary.



The frontage grows buffel running back to Mitchell grass plains. To the east there is mulga, box, sandalwood country with areas of buffel and natural grasses, and herbages interspersed with some mulga ridge and lakes.

Since 2012, some 4860ha hectares of mulga has been pushed for fodder. This is now growing an abundance of low leafed-up mulga. There is also an additional 2025ha of low mulga.

Water is supplied from an artesian bore and nine good earth tanks.

There is a four bedroom homestead located a 1km from the highway and three sets of cattle yards.

The marketing of Sandford Park was handled by Keith Richardson from Elders, Charleville.

The story Adcock's Sandford Park sold at auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.