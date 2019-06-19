OFFERS are being sought on the Barcaldine property Bellview, which was passed in an auction for $1.9 million today.

Located 86km south east of Barcaldine, the 15,393 hectare (38,037 acre) pastoral holding rolling lease is estimated to carry 800 breeders or the equivalent dry cattle.

Water is supplied by five dams and four bores.

Country consists of loamy to sandy soil types, pasture includes buffel, native grasses, spinifex, edible shrubs and area of mulga.

Bellview has 10 paddocks with numerous coolers/holding paddocks.

There are two sets of portable cattle yards. Water is supplied by five dams and four bores.

Bellview is a 15,393 hectare pastoral holding rolling lease estimated to carry 800 breeders or the equivalent dry cattle.

Improvements include a two bedroom home, two room accommodation, storage shed, and 22x10m shed.



Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, or Des Cuffe, 0428 581 001, Elders.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville property Sandford Park sold at auction'.

RELATED STORY: 'Charleville property Sandford Park sold at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'NT's Broadmere Station on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'NT's Suplejack Downs sold for $21m at unreserved auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Taroom's Illuka tests brigalow belt market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Bassingthwaightes buy NT's Epenarra Station'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville: Combanning makes $2.3m at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Mitchell property Tartulla offered with early access'.



RELATED STORY: 'Banana's Nebar Two heads to auction'.

The story Offers sought on Barcaldine property Bellview first appeared on Queensland Country Life.