THE 5500 hectare (13,589 acre) versatile Mitchell property Avalon is being offered for sale for the first time in more than 90 years.



Offered by Tim and Jo Caskey, Budgeri, Mitchell, the property will be auctioned by Landmark Harcourts in Roma on July 26.

Suited to cattle, sheep or goats the property is cluster fenced and exclusion fenced on three sides.



Avalon is estimated to carry 750 cows, 5000 ewes or 6000-7000 goats.

The country consists of gently undulating red and brown loams established to buffel, creeping blue grass, native grasses and herbages. Originally timbered by box, wilga, sandalwood, brigalow, belah and mulga, the property has been developed to buffel grass pastures.



Some 800ha has been cutterbarred, 800ha stickraked, and 3600ha be repulled in the past 12 months.



Livestock facilities include Arrow steel cattle yards with vet crush, draft, and branding facilities.

Structural improvements include two, three bedroom homesteads, and a workshop and shed. Livestock facilities include Arrow steel cattle yards with vet crush, draft, branding facilities, steel goat and sheep yards with loading race, ramp, draft.



Water is supplied by 14 dams plus Junee and Duck Creeks.

The vendor estimates the property will carry 750 cows, 5000 ewes or 6000-7000 goats.

Selling agent Darryl Langton, Landmark Harcourts, said access for 500 cattle or 3000 sheep/goats was being offered seven days after auction.

Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Landmark Harcourts.

RELATED STORY: 'Charleville property Sandford Park sold at auction'.

RELATED STORY: 'Blackall's Strathavon makes $2.54 million'.



RELATED STORY: 'NT's Broadmere Station on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Taroom's Illuka tests brigalow belt market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville: Combanning makes $2.3m at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Mitchell property Tartulla offered with early access'.



RELATED STORY: 'Banana's Nebar Two heads to auction'.

The story Grassed-up Avalon offered with feed first appeared on Queensland Country Life.