Wagga claims national lamb record at $354.20

THE prime lamb record has been broken for the second time in one week after a pen of extremely heavy lambs made $354.20 at Wagga on Thursday morning.

The price was received for a pen of second cross Poll Dorset lambs, weighing in at 95 kilograms to 100 kilograms live-weight and possibly as much as 48 kilograms dressed.

The lambs were offered by Goulburn vendor Joe Mooney purchased by Fletcher International of Dubbo.

Landmark Wagga livestock agent and auctioneer Peter Cabot was at the rail and took the bids. He has been at the rail before when records were set.

And while the market keeps rising for these stand-out export pens he said it was difficult to predict how high prices might go.

Mr Cabot said the market was similar in price to last week. He confirmed few people in the industry would have seen lambs that big before.

There was the odd joke bandied around that the lambs were more like woolly cows.

Mr Cabot didn't like to say how soon, or if, another record will be broken. But now all eyes will turn to the Griffith market on Friday. Griffith is no stranger to national lamb records and it is just a matter of a pen being offered that meets the market specifications.

The results on Thursday followed from the record at Corowa on Monday for Walla Walla vendors the Mickan Brothers.

The Mickan Brothers offered White Suffolk lambs, estimated to weigh 48 kilograms dressed, to make $340.

