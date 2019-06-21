Rich working dog event in voluntary administration

One of the largest and richest working dog events in Australia has gone into voluntary administration.



The Australian Stock Dog Spectacular, held across eight days in Tamworth, announced on its Facebook page that Oldhams Advisory was appointed voluntary administrator of the The Australian Cow Dog Challenge Pty Ltd trading as the Australian Stock Dog Spectacular (ASDS) on June 17.

The administrator was assessing the position of the company and if the 2019 event would go ahead.



Up to 600 competitors attended the ASDS with more than $60,000 in prize money up for grabs in 2018, incorporating a futurity, open challenge, sheep challenge, yard trial, sire showcase and a sale



The company had been advertising a $75,000 prize pool for the 2019 event and predicted it would be "not only the largest and most prestigious working dog event in Australia but also around the world".



The announcement came after the resignation of an ASDS director on June 10 leaving Peter Hogan as the sole director of the company.

For further queries about the company contact admin@oldhams.com.au or visit www.oldhams.com.au

This story first appeared on The Land.