Stepping into the future at Science and Ag Enrichment Day

IT might have been a cold and foggy start to the morning but students were excited to learn more about rural and scientific careers at an event in Wagga on Friday.

The Graham Centre hosted the second Science and Agriculture Enrichment Day, which aims at providing insights into what could be in store down the track in terms of careers.

The educational event draws on some of the typical work that is conducted by leaders in the agricultural field in Wagga.

And for high-school aged students who participated distance was no barrier. Students travelled from Deniliquin, Finley, Culcairn, Hay and Yanco to attend the Wagga event.

Students from seven high schools were involved.

They got to examine parasites under a microscope, gain an understanding of biosecurity when they pretend to be vets in a 'mock' emergency animal disease outbreak, learn about spray applications in cropping, and try their hand at lamb assessment.



Graham Centre Acting Director, Associate Professor Marta Hernandez-Jover said, aside from showcasing research, the practical workshops also give the high school students an insight into diversity of careers in agriculture.



"The pathways to study and the role of scientists in the development of profitable and sustainable primary industries."It's also an opportunity for the students to get a taste of what higher education is like and to be able to use some of the excellent research facilities at Charles Sturt University."



Students from Billabong High School, Yanco Agricultural High School, Finley High School, Deniliquin High School, The Scots School, Albury High School and Hay War Memorial High School were all in Wagga.



Yanco Agricultural High School student, Hamish Maclure is from a farming property at Tarcutta and he said the event was valuable to him.

He said it didn't just provide insights into what careers were available but explained issues, such as bio-security, in a way that was easy to understand.

The Graham Centre is a research alliance between Charles Sturt University (CSU) and the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI).

