Cheriton passed in at auction

THE Holcombe family's Weengallon property Cheriton was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.75 million.



The well developed property offers highly productive mixed farming, beef breeding or backgrounding and wool and/or lamb producing opportunities.

The 3997 hectare (9877 acre) freehold property in three titles comprises of a mix of soft coolibah black to grey clays, cleared for cultivation, to soft red loams and clays, for farming and pasture development to buffel and clovers.

Cheriton is divided into 14 main paddocks.

The carrying capacity of Cheriton is considered to be 4000 to 5000 ewes plus 150 cows in average seasons, with some crop assistance.

Improvements include three comfortable homes, a workshop, seven silos, airstrip, steel cattle yards and a four stand shearing shed and sheep yards.

The property features excellent fencing with the majority of the boundary being new, high exclusion fencing.

The holding is described as extremely well watered with the Weengallon No.2 Bore Scheme supplying a main tank servicing 19 troughs. There are also 12 surface dams.



Contact Mal Gollan, 0428 132 205, or Tim Gleeson, 0407 111 775, Ray White Rural.



