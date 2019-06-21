Mount Haldon remains on the market | Video

PAUL and Noi Tucker's significant Lockyer Valley property Mount Haldon Station was passed in for $5 million at a Colliers International auction in Brisbane today.

Mount Haldon Station is one of the largest freehold parcels of land in the Lockyer Valley, covering 2103 hectares (5196 acres) in 18 lots.

Located at Lefthand Branch, south of Gatton, the property has an estimated carrying capacity of 500 adult equivalents. A modern and extensive water infrastructure system services Mount Haldon.



Structural improvements include a brick homestead, four bay shed, lockable workshop shed, hay shed, and multiple sets of cattle yards. A three phase power supply is also connected.

Marketing agent Peter Uebergang, Colliers International, said in addition to cattle grazing, Mount Haldon was a potentially a multi-income producing asset, lending itself as a four wheel drive park and/or for eco-tourism.

