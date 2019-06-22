South-eastern cropping season picks up

Michael Sudholz, who farms at Natimuk, west of Horsham, in a recently sown and sprayed paddock of Spartacus barley.

IT WAS one of the driest starts to the year on record for Natimuk farmer Michael Sudholz.

Mr Sudholz, who farms in Victoria's western Wimmera, said there was little rain following falls at harvest time in December right through to May.

However, the season has turned around, with solid May rainfall and a good band of rain delivering nearly 40mm in the second week of June.

Mr Sudholz has now completed sowing and said things were looking good.

"If we'd had one of the lighter breaks, like we've been having in recent years, you probably wouldn't be too confident, as it had been so dry for so long," he said.

Faba beans emerging near Natimuk.

"We saw that, following even good rain in May there wasn't as much growth as you'd think, but now with the last rain we are pretty comfortable for a little while."

He said last year had been difficult, with his property right on the edge of where the rain cut out.

"We had one paddock at home I thought we would have to graze, it wasn't thick enough to cut for hay, but we got that October rain on it and we got more grain off it than we thought, but it really was a tight year in the Wimmera."

Ducks enjoying fresh green feed in a fodder crop near Natimuk.

"It's a long way to go this year, but we're in a pretty good position for this time of the season, we just have to hope for some spring rain."

Across the majority of Victoria it is a similar story.

Grain Growers chairman Brett Hosking said most of Victoria was looking reasonable.

"There are parts up in the far north-west that would really like another rain, but by and large there is a bit of confidence building, especially for the guys that have got good stored moisture after the heavy December rain last year," Mr Hosking said.

"Obviously we are heavily reliant on spring rainfall in our systems, but we certainly have nothing to complain about compared to those farming in northern NSW or Queensland."

The hopes for a reasonable winter crop in areas north of Dubbo are rapidly fading, with the exception of Central Queensland, where storm-driven rainfall means some growers have reasonable moisture.

The Australian cropping industry has its eyes on Western Australia this weekend, where impressive rainfall is predicted to consolidate the good rainfall earlier in the month.

South Australia, following the mid-June rain, and southern NSW are also in reasonable condition for this time of year.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) long-range forecast is for a drier and hotter winter than average in many parts of Australia's cropping belt.