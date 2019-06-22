We need to talk about margins: DA chief

Dairy Australia chair, Jeff Odgers, has urged the sector to address the issue of profit margins, saying too many farms are still struggling.

Mr Odgers was speaking at Dairy Australia's annual Situation and Outlook breakfast, Melbourne.

"This industry needs to talk about margins, right through the chain," Mr Odgers said.

"We do have some farmers in all regions maintaining earnings, before interest and tax, above $1.50kilogram/milk solids.

"These farms are usually characterised by a high level of technical skills and staff.

"At that level of profit, these businesses are able to service debt and are able to reinvest."

But he Mr Odgers said there were not enough farmers "in that place" who were making solid margins.

The latest DA Situation and Outlook report found just 43 per cent of farmers expected to make an operating profit, in 2018-19.

"For most farmers, it's much harder, and combined feed and labor costs on many farms now account for approximately 70pc of production costs, on farm."

It had been an extraordinarily difficult period for all primary producers, with the eastern seaboard drought, and the doubling of water and feed costs.

"We have been dealing with a succession of very tough years.



"The impact of that, on the broader dairy community, has been profound, from market and supply chain pressures, through to the attraction of people to the industry and challenges to farmer profitability," he said.

"These impacts are very real and continue to be felt across the industry."

It was unusual for a drought to be that widespread.

"Usually, in Australia, there will be dry regions, but this is pretty acute, the national beef herd is at a 20 or 25 year low, so all industries have been hit."

The Situation and Outlook report has forecast a drop of 7-9 per cent in milk production for 2018-19, relative to 2017-18.

Mr Odgers said there'd been excellent engagement from farmers on the new plan for the industry's future.

Mr Odgers said more than 1000 people had attended 24 consultation workshops for the Australian Dairy Plan.

"It's been very well received, by the people who have attended," Mr Odgers said.

"The themes coming out of the meetings, held to date, have been remarkable consistent.

"Farmers are looking for strong leadership and the industry to speak with a consistent voice to consumers and governments alike, on issues such as the value of dairy, and the underlying policies that govern the industry."

Mr Odgers said a lot of participants had also talked about wanting to promote dairy, to a higher degree.

"Let's make sure Australia really knows its dairy industry, and its products even more closely," he said.

"All of those are great things that have been put to us and we think we can do something about them.

"I think there are a number of things we can do, differently, to address that."

He said the need for the plan had been informed by the Australian Situation and Analysis Report, which focused on broader industry challenges and settings.

These included the evolution of the market, faster than the rest of the industry, coming at a time of real changes in consumer trends.

"Global competitors are moving ahead of us, Australian dairy's relevance, in international markets, is being questioned," Mr Odgers said.

He said while there'd been a $3billion investment by processors in the industry, in the last five years, on farm profitability had become more difficult, and volatile.

"Farming systems and structures have become more complex, in regards to market pricing and climate variability."

Mr Odgers said the general feeling among participants at Dairy Plan meetings had been that there would be moderate growth, in the next five years.

"The majority of people are saying moderate growth, we don't believe we are in decline, we don't believe we are going for high growth, given where we have been," Mr Odgers said.

"I was actually very encouraged by that moderate growth feeling that was in the room."

