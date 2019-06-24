Nebar Two sold at auction

TIM and Janine Perrett, East Brook, Duaringa, bought the Banana district property Nebar Two for $2.12 million at a Hourn & Bishop Qld auction on June 20.

Offered by Ray and Dolores Brown, Nebar Two covers 1100 hectares (2717 acres) and is located 30km east of Theodore.



The sale price was equal to about $1927/ha ($780/acre).

The carrying capacity is estimated to be about 400 background steers.

The property has areas of black soil to strong forest type county blended with ironbark and bloodwood. The property has been pulled with one third being stick raked. A new bore with solar pump waters all of the paddocks. There are also four dams.

Nebar Two features new steel cattle yards with a loading ramp and calf branding facilities.

The marketing of Nebar Two was handled by Gary Bishop and Brad Hanson from Hourn & Bishop Qld.



