Wagabilla heads to auction

HANDY St George property Wagabilla is on the market, to be auctioned by Elders on July 24.

Covering 734 hectares (1813 acres), Wagabilla comprises of 591ha of freehold country plus a 143ha Beardmore Dam lease.

The property is located at the end of Ingaby Road. There is all weather access onto the Carnarvon Highway between Roma and St George.

Improvements include a three bedroom, hay/machinery shed, cattle yards, and sheep yards.



Marketing agent Daven Vohland, Elders, said Wagabilla was set in private location ideal for the retiree or hobby farmer.



"The riverfront farm has a good combination of soils and pasture that suits either a sheep or cattle operation," Mr Vohland said.



"The additional Beardmore dam flood margin area also provides extra grazing following a flood."



The property is estimated to run 100 cows or 200 Dorper ewes and 50 cows.



The boundary on two sides is a 1150mm exclusion fence with a bottom curtain, which is said to have reduced kangaroo numbers considerably. Wagabilla is fenced into two paddocks with a laneway to the yards. The other two sides front the Beardmore Dam channels.



Water is supplied from the Balonne River and two small dams.

Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Elders.

