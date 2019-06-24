Emerald irrigation country on the market | Video

THE McCullagh family's standout Central Queensland irrigation, dry land farming and grazing enterprise Codenwarra West is expected to generate good interest.

Located 9km north east of Emerald on Donohoe Road, the 3443 hectare (8508 acre) property has 560ha under six pivots, 518ha of furrow irrigation, and 822ha of dryland farming country.



Primarily the property has been used to grow cotton, wheat, chickpeas and various other crops. The balance is used for grazing cattle, including 356ha planted to leucaena.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Codenwarra West.

The property has an impressive 4319 megalitres in water allocations. The bulk of the irrigation water is sourced from the Nogoa River with some overland catchment.

The quality irrigation infrastructure is supported by an 800ML main water storage dam along with an additional 50ML storage dam.

Codenwarra West manager Chris McCullagh and Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural.

The storages are fed from the river pump station, which comprises of a 500mm submersible pump with a 65ML/day capacity. A portion of the property has been further developed for irrigation in the past 18 months, with an opportunity for further development.

Codenwarra West comprises predominantly of heavy black soil river flats, at the junction of the Nogoa River and Theresa Creek, on country that was originally timbered with coolibah and brigalow.



Codenwarra West has been used to grow cotton, wheat, chickpeas and various other crops.

Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural (pictured right with Codenwarra West manager Chris McCullagh) said the property has been developed to a high standard with the opportunity for future expansion.

Codenwarra West is being sold through an expression of interest process closing on August 2.

Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Mark Muldrew, Ray White Rural.

RELATED STORY: 'Cheriton passed in at auction for $3.75 million'.

RELATED STORY: 'Charleville property Sandford Park sold at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Blackall's Strathavon makes $2.54 million'.



RELATED STORY: 'NT's Broadmere Station on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Taroom's Illuka tests brigalow belt market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville: Combanning makes $2.3m at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Mitchell property Tartulla offered with early access'.

The story Emerald irrigation country on the market | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.