A CAULIFLOWER latte could be on the menu for delegates at Australia's largest horticulture event.
Hort Connections 2019 is taking place at the Melbourne Convention Centre over the next two days, bringing together growers, wholesalers, researchers, marketers and many others connected with the fresh produce and ornamental horticulture industry.
After the success and interest in a broccoli latte at last year's event, Good Fruit & Vegetables understands a cauliflower version could be on offer this time around.
Yesterday's industry tours to the Melbourne Markets and elsewhere was followed by the opening of the trade show last night by Victorian minister for agriculture, Jaclyn Symes, who took the opportunity to blow the trumpet for her state.
RELATED READING
- Awards to honour hort's brightest at Hort Connections
- Women of industry ready to be inspired
- Food inspection gear on show at Hort Connections
"Here in Victoria we have set an ambitious target to grow food and fibre exports to $20 billion by 2030 and I've had the privilege to meet many fruit and vegetable and flower growers from across the state who I know will help us reach this goal," Ms Symes said.
"It is great to see that some of these challenges such as adjusting to the changing climate and consumer sentiment are being addressed in sessions here over the next couple of days to help share knowledge and generate new ideas."
As of yesterday, some 3200 delegates had registered, with more expected today.
The story Hort Connections 2019 Trade Show opens | PHOTOS first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.