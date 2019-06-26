Darby Munro designed Mount Tarampa home sold | Video

A DARBY Munro designed home on Watsons Road at Mount Tarampa has sold.

The unconventional country home on 47 hectares (117 acres) is an irregular asymmetrical style facade with large windows allowing full use of the Lockyer Valley's natural light. It has a flexible layout and is described as suited to family life as to couple living.

The property had been listed at $1.25 million.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for 377 Watsons Road, Mount Tarampa.

Munro designed the home to blend naturally into the position and use shutters and awning windows to allow the home to warm and cool naturally. The oregon and pine timbers are offset by the double brickwork.



The two-way fireplace separates the living room and allows the lounge to become a separate private area. There is a wing with three bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a private master bedroom with ensuite and dressing room.



There is also a 4m deep swimming pool with a covered patio. A courtyard and terrace allow outdoor living throughout morning and afternoon



The land has been used to used to grow watermelons and turf as well as graze cattle and horses. With a 120 megalitre water allocation and onsite storage with the dams, the property has been used for irrigation for many years with a six inch mains running through the middle block.



The property is located 83km west of Brisbane and 24km from Gatton.

The sale was handled by Peter Douglas from Ray White Rural.



