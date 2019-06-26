Students prepare steers for hoof and hook competition at Royal Melbourne Show

PREPARATION for the upcoming hoof and hook competition at the Royal Melbourne Show is providing students at the Wagga Christian College with some valuable rural insights.

The category known as the school's hoof and hook competition at Royal Melbourne Show is one of the big drawcards and attracts students and their cattle from throughout Australia.

Just as the name suggests the cattle are judged both on the hoof, which means being paraded around in a show-ring environment, then they are killed, and assessed on the "hook," and this is where carcase data is vital.

It's a competition that is not for the fainthearted but the students at the Wagga Christian College say they understand the process and accept that gathering carcase information is important.

Show team leader and teacher, David Crick said 14 cattle from the school would be entered in the hoof and hook competition. And a team of 24 students, ranging from Year 6 to 12, will accompany the cattle to Royal Melbourne Show.

"It's about gaining a sense of teamwork, and we will see a measurable product at the end," Mr Crick explained.

Show team leader, David Crick.

He said the students were learning about many facets of the rural industry from animal husbandry, understanding different breeds and their traits and characteristics, and gaining some of the finer tips such as clipping and cattle fitting skills.

The students were encouraged to clip the cattle themselves and to present the animals to the best of their ability. At present the team has several breeds to show including Murray Greys, Limousins, Fleckvieh, Angus and crossbreeds.

Mr Crick said the work started last term when the school children started teaching the cattle to lead.



Since then there has been a feeding and grooming program and the cattle have become quieter and are making their way towards the weights and specifications to meet the criteria for classes at Melbourne.

Melbourne Royal Show is in September and it is hoped the cattle will be entered in the medium domestic and heavy domestic classes.

In addition to showing cattle the Wagga Christian College has been working closely with award-winning auctioneer Joe Wilks of Elders Wagga to teach the students more about the intricacies of selling livestock.

