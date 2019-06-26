Mount Flagstone offered with development approvals

NORTH Queensland grazing property Mount Flagstone is being offered with two develop approvals in place.

Located at Woodstock, about 46km south of Townsville and 106km from Charters Towers, the freehold property covers 1819 hectares (4494 acres).

An added attraction of Mount Flagstone is its development approvals. One is for outdoor recreation (horse trail riding) and B&B/farm stay. The other is a four lot subdivision of the property.



Improvements include a three bedroom, four bathroom, Queenslander homestead, machinery shed, workshop and cattle yards.

Mount Flagstone is divided into seven main paddocks with five smaller paddocks around the homestead.



Water is supplied from three dams and four bores In addition, there are two wells with windmills and natural permanent soaks.



Mount Flagstone will be auctioned by Colliers International in Townsville on July 25.



Contact Angelo Castorina, 0407 169 414, Colliers International.



