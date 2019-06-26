BARCALDINE property Forest Hill remains on the market after it was passed in on a vendor bid of $1.3 million at an Elders auction today.



The 7405 hectare (18,298 acre) property is described as safe, affordable breeding country with Capricorn Highway frontage.



Forest Hill is set up with a laneway system to handle cattle to and from each paddock.



Improvements include a three bedroom home, machinery shed, and stables.

Contact Des Cuffe, 0428 581 001, Elders.



RELATED STORY: 'Gold Coast: Bonnie Doon auction on August 2'.



RELATED STORY: 'Codenwarra West: Emerald irrigation country on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'St George's Wagabilla heads to auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Cheriton passed in at auction for $3.75 million'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville property Sandford Park sold at auction'.



RELATED STORY: 'Blackall's Strathavon makes $2.54 million'.



RELATED STORY: 'NT's Broadmere Station on the market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Taroom's Illuka tests brigalow belt market'.



RELATED STORY: 'Charleville: Combanning makes $2.3m at auction'.

The story Forest Hill passed in first appeared on Queensland Country Life.