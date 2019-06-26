Forest Hill passed in

BARCALDINE property Forest Hill remains on the market after it was passed in on a vendor bid of $1.3 million at an Elders auction today.

The 7405 hectare (18,298 acre) property is described as safe, affordable breeding country with Capricorn Highway frontage.

Forest Hill is set up with a laneway system to handle cattle to and from each paddock.

Improvements include a three bedroom home, machinery shed, and stables.

Contact Des Cuffe, 0428 581 001, Elders.

Aa

