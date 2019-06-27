NT station offered with 12,000 cattle

THE Venturin family's very well improved Northern Territory pastoral property Murranji Station is being offered with 12,000 Brahman and Brahman-cross cattle.

Covering 447,500 hectares (1.1 million acres) the property has recently seen significant capital improvements effectively creating an additional 180,000ha of previously unimproved country added to the existing 110,000ha of developed country. A further 150,000ha provides an opportunity to further increase the grazing capacity.

Improvements include a 2500 head capacity livestock processing facility.

The development includes the construction of an outstation complex complete with machinery/storage shed, accommodation, kitchen/dining facilities as well as a 2500 head capacity livestock processing facility.

The new outstation is located in the northern section of Murranji, providing access to the Buchanan Highway. Across Murranji there are new and/or refurbished bores pump supplying all new tanks and troughs.

Some 190,000 hectares of Murranji has been developed.

Marketing agent Andrew Gray said upgrades to the station included refurbished staff quarters and new storage/machinery/lick sheds accompanying a comfortable home set in landscaped gardens and manicured lawns.



"The offering of Murranji station presents the market an opportunity to acquire a superbly presented NT pastoral property of scale with sound management practices in place," Mr Gray said.



The Venturin family also operate the floodplain property near Darwin, Finniss River Station.



Murranji Station is being offered through an expressions of interest process, closing on August 9.

Contact Andrew Gray, 0438 960 047, Ruralco Property, Territory Rural.



