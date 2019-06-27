Gowrie offered with prolific buffel grass

THE Mobbs family's significant Charleville property Gowrie Station is on the market, to be sold through an expression of interest process with Elders, closing on July 26.

Located 22km north of Charleville on the Mitchell Highway, the grassed up 29,204 hectare (72,162 acre) property comprises of a 28,200ha rolling term lease and 1004ha of freehold country. There are also 571ha of special leases and permits to occupy.

The Charleville property has three sets of steel cattle yards.

The property is estimated to carry about 3000 breeders and followers.

Marketing agent Keith Richardson, Elders, said opportunities to acquire quality holdings of scale carrying abundant feed were scarce.

"Gowrie represents an excellent opportunity to do so," Mr Richardson said. "The property has a substantial body of high quality standing buffel grass and herbage."

Gowrie is divided into 32 paddocks, 80 per cent of which are serviced by 25km of laneways. There are also eight holding paddocks.

The property is suited to breeding, backgrounding and/or fattening.

"This utility, combined with is location and all weather access, means that the property would be an important addition to a beef or sheep production portfolio," Mr Richardson said.

Gowrie features a 750 square metre brick homestead and two other residences.

Gowrie features a 750 square metre brick homestead and two other residences. There are three sets of steel cattle yards.

Water is supplied from four bores, servicing tanks and 48 troughs, plus 17 dams. The average annual rainfall is 475mm.



Gowrie Station was established in 1864, with the town of Charleville following a few years after. At that time Gowrie was 776,996ha (1.9 million acres) stretching along both sides of the Warrego, from Wyandra to Augathella.



The Mobbs have owned Gowrie for the past 38 years.



Contact Keith Richardson, 0427 457 487, or Tom Russo, 0409 873 837, Elders.



