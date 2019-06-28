Hort Connections 2019 draws bumper crowds | PHOTOS

WITH a continually humming trade show and few spare seats in both the plenary and concurrent sessions, Hort Connections 2019 has been regarded as one of the best horticulture events yet.
Held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event attracted about 3500 people, with organisers reporting some 800 growers within that figure.
The conference was also digitally engaged with the #HortCon19 hashtag trending on Twitter for the duration of the event.
The event concluded with the Awards of Excellence held on Wednesday night.
