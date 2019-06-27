'It's not the environment'

IN AN underground bunker carved beneath Dubbo's Milestone Hotel, I ask the affable Bill Johnson for the purposes of this article what title would best describe him.

"Well, that's a good question, I've been called a a dangerous radical, a communist and a dickhead, but I describe myself as a river ecologist," he says, laughing.

Bill grew up on a family farm between Cowra and Boorowa on country settled by his great grandfather in the 1850s.



Even in the 1970s it was clear he was going to need a job, because the family farm wasn't going to support the entire family.

In his early 20s Bill started a job with National Parks and as a ranger in his 30s, in 1989, he took on territory that included the Macquarie Marshes.

At that point the marshes were already listed as internationally significant wetlands.

When Burrendong Dam was built the marshes received one of the state's first environmental water allocations.

Bill found himself in charge of 50 gigalitres of water annually, the use of which was decided by him alone.

If it wasn't all used, carryover reserves kicked in and he remembers one wet year when he was responsible for 250 gigalitres.



The declared reserve for which he had responsibility only amounted to 30 per cent of the actual marshes, so Bill believed there was no way forwards without building a relationship with private landholders.

So he turned to the farmers, some of whom had grazing leases in the marshes, and talked with them about which parts needed watering.

Some members of the department were taken aback.



"We had a good relationship, I had a rural background and had nothing against grazing, people were surprised to see us working together, but we all needed a healthy marsh."

There were disagreements at times, hence some of the more disparaging monikers mentioned earlier, and at one point enraged graziers even instigated an investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

He handed over responsibilioty for that territory in 2007 and then went to work with the Murray Darling Basin Authority until 2009, as the plan began to be implemented.

The Murray as a waterbird habitat is stuffed. - Bill Johnson

Fast forward to the present day and Bill today is a northern Murray Darling Basin specialist, a consultant to think tank The Australia Institute and general go-to when it comes to how rivers from Central Queensland to the NSW Central Tablelands work.

I ask him about the thoughts of former Colly Cotton chief and head of AACo David Farley, who believes the MDBP is creating regional refugees.

Bill laments the lot of small family farms in the MDB's southern basin and the regional communities that have traditionally relied on business generated by farmers able to make a dollar and who naturally spend their money locally.



He says there is no way irrigating pasture for dairy farms or fodder crops, or even rice, is going to be able to compete with corporations invested in permanent plantations, be they nuts or grape vines.

And it is not only irrigators that are suffering.

"The Murray as a waterbird habitat is stuffed," says Bill, "there's 10 waterbird nests in the Barmah (Forest) and 20,000 on the Gwydir.

"Environmental managers want the Barmah Forest to dry out from March to August," he says, referring to the fact the Barmah Choke was in flood for more than 100 days this summer and there is conflict between environmental needs and the push to deliver water to the South Australian border.

"Normally, in a natural setting, the snow melt is gone by the end of summer, and the Moira grass (also known as spiny mud grass and scientifically classified as Pseudoraphis spinescens) needs to dry back."

Bill says while people are blaming the environment for the problems in the Barmah Choke, they should think again.

"The conservation movement and small irrigators should stop fighting, while they're fighting the corporations are in the background snapping up the water.

"Irrigators and the conservation movement must talk to each other."

And he says, "when (the government) starts throwing $13 billion around (the MDB implementation budget) Australia is going to attract global attention, and it has - the big players have come to town."

Even the peak body for Australia's fast-growing almond industry, the Almond Board of Australia, has called for stopping new irrigation licences being granted.



At a meeting in May in South Australia, the board called for a moratorium on any new water licences for new developments in the southern Murray Darling Basin states until a review has been completed into the river system's ability to meet current demands.



Bill says the entry of companies such as Select Harvest and Agri Australis, a subsidiary of the Ferrero Group, a behemoth confectionary producer, has changed the face of water usage in the southern basin.



"We're depopulating regional Australia by default," he says, "the corporations are taking over the water market and they simply don't care about communities, they care about profits".

Bill says the MDB is so vast nobody can even estimate how much water it can hold, and without even an estimated volume, building a commercial market around the river system is bound to come unstuck.

The conservation movement and small irrigators should stop fighting, while they're fighting the corporations are in the background snapping up the water. - Bill Johnson

He says an article this year in The Land, quoting former Australian Floodplain Association president Terry Korn suggesting at least 3000 gigalitres was captured during flood events far underestimated that take, suggesting that amount of water might be used annually, but flood events weren't annual.

"You've only got to look at Cubbie Station's model, which estimates a significant flood event every 10 years, which will see the station right for three years and then subsequent years are lost to cotton cultivation.

"The problem is, capture upstream of Cubbie has now made even that model unworkable."

He considers the Plan as a "neo-liberal" vision for the water market and one that will be undone by the climate.

"Irrigation started after the Second World War and that correlated with an historically wet period, now it's got drier and the crunch is coming.

"Menindee used to be a big irrigation town and it's now surrounded by dead grape vines, and the last citrus are being pulled out at Bourke now."

